Charlotte FC listed among top-selling jerseys in the league

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major League Soccer announced Monday the list of top-selling adidas jerseys in the League and Charlotte FC made the list!
Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs and forward Karol Swiderski cracked the top 10 at numbers two and seven, respectfully. According to the league, Charlotte FC had the most successful and top-selling inaugural jersey launch in MLS Store history.
LAFC forward Gareth Bale topped the list, with his teammate Carlos Vela, LA Galaxy's Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Atlanta United's Josef Martinez joining Fuchs in the top five.
1. Gareth Bale: LAFC
2. Christian Fuchs: Charlotte FC
3. Carlos Vela: LAFC
4. Javier ‘Chicharito’Hernández: LA Galaxy
5. Josef Martínez: Atlanta United FC
6. Raúl Ruidíaz: Seattle Sounders FC
7. Karol Świderski: Charlotte FC
8. Xherdan Shaqiri: Chicago Fire FC
9. Jordan Morris: Seattle Sounders FC
10. Walker Zimmerman: Nashville SC
11.Valentín Castellanos: New York City FC
12.Sebastián Driussi: Austin FC
13. Lucas Zelarayán: Columbus Crew
14. Cristian Roldan: Seattle Sounders FC
15.Diego Fagúndez: Austin FC
16.Nicolás Lodeiro: Seattle Sounders FC
17. Hany Mukhtar: Nashville SC
18. Diego Chara: Portland Timbers
19. Carles Gil: New England Revolution
20. Miles Robinson: Atlanta United FC
21.Luiz Araújo: Atlanta United FC
22. Johnny Russell" Sporting Kansas City
23. Lorenzo Insigne: Toronto FC
24. Douglas Costa: LA Galaxy
25. Gyasi Zardes: Colorado Rapids
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.