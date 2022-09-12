Charlotte FC listed among top-selling jerseys in the league

Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs and forward Karol Swiderski cracked the top 10 at numbers two and seven, respectfully.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major League Soccer announced Monday the list of top-selling adidas jerseys in the League and Charlotte FC made the list!

Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs and forward Karol Swiderski cracked the top 10 at numbers two and seven, respectfully. According to the league, Charlotte FC had the most successful and top-selling inaugural jersey launch in MLS Store history.

LAFC forward Gareth Bale topped the list, with his teammate Carlos Vela, LA Galaxy's Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Atlanta United's Josef Martinez joining Fuchs in the top five.

1. Gareth Bale: LAFC

2. Christian Fuchs: Charlotte FC

3. Carlos Vela: LAFC

4. Javier ‘Chicharito’Hernández: LA Galaxy

5. Josef Martínez: Atlanta United FC

6. Raúl Ruidíaz: Seattle Sounders FC

7. Karol Świderski: Charlotte FC

8. Xherdan Shaqiri: Chicago Fire FC

9. Jordan Morris: Seattle Sounders FC

10. Walker Zimmerman: Nashville SC

11.Valentín Castellanos: New York City FC

12.Sebastián Driussi: Austin FC

13. Lucas Zelarayán: Columbus Crew

14. Cristian Roldan: Seattle Sounders FC

15.Diego Fagúndez: Austin FC

16.Nicolás Lodeiro: Seattle Sounders FC

17. Hany Mukhtar: Nashville SC

18. Diego Chara: Portland Timbers

19. Carles Gil: New England Revolution

20. Miles Robinson: Atlanta United FC

21.Luiz Araújo: Atlanta United FC

22. Johnny Russell" Sporting Kansas City

23. Lorenzo Insigne: Toronto FC

24. Douglas Costa: LA Galaxy

25. Gyasi Zardes: Colorado Rapids

