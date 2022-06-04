Charlotte FC takes on Atlanta in 7th game in franchise history

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Atlanta United won the last game 2-1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history, facing off against Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United visits Charlotte FC just one game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0. United went 13-9-12 overall and 4-7-7 on the road in the 2021 season. United scored 45 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

Charlotte has been outscored 9-6 through its first six games of MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Karol Swiderski has four goals for Charlotte. Adam Edouard Armour has one goal.

Josef Martinez has two goals and two assists for United. Luiz Araujo has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR

Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.