Charlotte FC takes on FC Cincinnati on Saturday

CINCINNATI — Charlotte FC is headed to Ohio on Saturday to take on FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte is 7-12-1 in Eastern Conference games with a 4-10 record in matches decided by one goal. Karol Swiderski has eight goals and three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has scored three goals over the last ten games.

On the other side, Cincinnati is 7-6-9 in Eastern Conference games and is seventh in the MLS with 45 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with 16.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 2-0.

Last week, Charlotte wasn't able to score against Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The black and blue fell 0-2 in the second meeting between both teams.

The scoring didn't start for Toronto until after halftime. Lorenzo Insigne first found the net 49 minutes in, while Federico Bernerdeshi found it again at the 66th minute. Charlotte FC had no answer to the pair of goals, another victory for the neighbors from up north.

