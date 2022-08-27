Charlotte FC takes on Toronto at Bank of America Stadium

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is set to face Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Charlotte is currently 7-11-1 in conference play and ranks tenth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 42 goals. Charlotte's Karol Swiderski has eight goals and three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has had three goals and one assist over the past ten games.

On the other side, Toronto is 6-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 4-1-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 4-0.

The last time these teams met, Reyna led Charlotte into a matchup with Toronto FC. But as the team went back into conference play--and on the heels of a stunning win against a British stalwart in a friendly--they found themselves cold-stunned again in Canada.

Toronto solidly defended their home pitch with four unanswered goals. Jonathan Osorio started the scoring early at four minutes in, while Michael Bradley followed up 10 minutes into play. Federico Bernardeschi found the net 31 minutes in, and Bradley kicked it in again in stoppage time before the end of the first half.

Find out how you can tune into the match here, and keep up with the game on the WCNC Charlotte app.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.