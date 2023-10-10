Charlotte FC, Teppers unveil club's new training facility

East Charlotte headquarters is 52,000 square feet and houses all players and staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team owners David and Nicole Tepper were on hand to unveil Charlotte FC's brand new Atrium Health Performance Park on Tuesday night.

The 52,000-square foot facility will be the training and business home for all 200 team employees, including coaches and players.

The privately-financed project will also include access to eight soccer fields for both the team and community, once complete.

The park sits in East Charlotte off McAlphine Park Drive, and will house Charlotte FC's first team, as well as MLS NEXT Pro side Crown Legacy FC and the Academy.

Delivering a first-class training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC was one of our organization’s key objectives this year," Tepper said.

With a permanent training ground, the team will no longer have to bus back and forth from Bank of America Stadium, its home on match day.

"It helps us tremendously," team president Joe LaBue said. "The nomadic nature of our day to day, it takes a toll on the entire staff, so having the facility here, it allows us to be the world-class club that we want to be."

The headquarters features a top-class workout facility, complete with video monitoring and imaging, as well as first-rate recovery technology and methods.

"The biggest thing is the technology we have. The altitude room, our motion-video capture technology. All of our staff can watch players as they rehab so we can hone specifics of their rehab."

The club has two regular-season matches remaining, both against Inter Miami.

Should Charlotte FC win out, they would host a play-in game as the No. 8 seed in the East.