Charlotte FC to face off against FC Montreal Saturday

Saturday's match marks the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 2-0.

MONTREAL, QC — Charlotte FC is set to meet CF Montreal Eastern Conference action on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.

Charlotte stands at 5-6-1 in Eastern Conference games, ranking seventh in the Eastern Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

Montreal holds a 6-3-2 record against Eastern Conference teams, ranking eighth in the MLS with 70 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game. Montreal is also third in MLS play with 28 goals.

Charlotte FC and CF Montreal are set to kick off in Montreal at 7:30 p.m. Find out how you can watch the match here.

Last week, Charlotte FC held out against Columbus Crew, ending the road match on a 1-1 draw.

The match marked the first time both teams met on the pitch, and it was another notch for Charlotte FC's record of not finding road victories; the team has either lost or taken to draw each time it's been outside of Bank of America Stadium. However, the team's inaugural season has seen plenty of wins at home.

