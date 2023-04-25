Charlotte FC top Tormenta FC 4-1 to advance in US Open Cup

Kamil Jozwiak, Enzo Copetti, Derrick Jones, and Karol Swiderski found the net to give Charlotte FC a big win on Tuesday.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Charlotte FC's dreams of a US Open Cup title remain alive after the team bested South Georgia Tormenta FC on Tuesday.

Charlotte burst through for a 4-1 win over the USL League One side at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex to advance to the Round of 32 in the US Open Cup competition.

Kamil Józwiak added the first goal of the match with a spectacular scissors kick that pushed the ball into the net in the 24th minute. Józwiak was set up for the goal after a cross from McKinze Gaines was headed by Christopher Hegardt right into Józwiak's lap.

Charlotte FC next scored in the second half with a tap-in goal from Enzo Copetti after an effective pass and run from Brandon Cambridge left the goal basically uncovered on Copetti's side.

Derrick Jones took a wild shot from just outside the box in the 65th minute that miraculously found its way into the net to give Charlotte a 3-0 lead.

Tormenta FC found a goal in the 83rd minute with a brilliant shot from Matheus Cassini from way outside the box.

The goal closed the gap just a bit at 3-1 but Karol Swiderski maneuvered his way around some defenders near the penalty line and fired in a shot to give Charlotte a 4-1 lead.

Both teams suffered the loss of a player on the pitch due to red cards. Tormenta's Davey Mason was sent off after receiving two yellow cards for fouls early in the second half. Charlott's Cambridge suffered a similar fate with two yellow cards in stoppage time leading to a red card.

Charlotte FC dominated most of the match as is expected in a matchup between MLS and USL teams.

Tormenta FC made it to the third round of the US Open Cup with a win over Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on April 5. Tormenta FC is currently third in the USL League One table.

Charlotte FC will next play in the Round of 32 in the tournament which will be held from May 9-10. Last season, Charlotte FC made it to the Round of 16 in its debut in the competition but was bested 5-1 by New York Red Bulls.