Charlotte FC trade for No. 1 draft pick, select Clemson defender Hamady Diop

Charlotte FC traded 2023 and 2024 allocation money along with a 2023 first round pick to land Hamady Diop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Although Charlotte FC is heading into just its second season of existence, the team is taking big strides to compete in the league.

Charlotte FC selected Hamady Diop with the first pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday after trading to get the top spot from St. Louis City SC. Charlotte traded $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, $200,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money, and its 20th overall pick in this year's draft in exchange for the top spot.

Diop was a solid defender for the University of Clemson and helped the Tigers win the 2021 NCAA College Cup. Clemson had nine clean sheets during that season in Diop's 20 starts.

Diop made the All-ACC team in 2021 and 2022, as well as the ACC All-Freshman team in 2020.

"It means a lot [that Charlotte FC chose me number one]. It means that they value me," said Diop in a press conference after he was selected. "I need someone to expect a lot from me because I expect a lot from myself."

Diop hails from Senegal and played at the same prep school as Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki.

The prospect of playing in Charlotte, just up the I-85 road from Clemson, was not lost on Diop, who is excited to stay in the Carolinas.

Charlotte FC's personnel decided to make the bold move in an effort to choose a player they have had their eye on.

"We really knew who we wanted [to choose]," said Zoran Krneta, Charlotte FC's sporting director. "We wanted to be in control of the choice, and the first pick gives you that,"

Krneta noted that building Charlotte FC into a winner is a process that takes time and selecting players such as Diop makes pushes that process forward.

This is the second season in a row that Charlotte FC selected the first pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Charlotte chose midfielder Benjamin Bender in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Bender appeared in 28 games in 2022, scoring three goals and earning six assists.

Charlotte FC is hoping to build off of its 2022 campaign when the team finished 13-18-3 in its inaugural season. The team finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, just six points out of a playoff spot.