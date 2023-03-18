Charlotte FC snaps skid with 2-1 win over Orlando City SC

After starting the season with three losses, Charlotte found the net twice while on the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fourth time was the charm for Charlotte FC's sophomore season.

After starting the 2023 season with three straight losses, the black and blue found the net twice in their road match against Orlando City SC. The home team was only able to answer once, leaving Charlotte the victors 2-1.

Enzo Copetti got the scoring started in the first half, making a goal 26 minutes into the game with the assist from Jaylin Lindsey. 11 minutes later, Kerwin Vargas would score his debut goal with the MLS with an assist from Harrison Afful.

After halftime, Orlando City's Martín Ojeda kicked it in for the team's sole goal of the night, aided by Duncan McGuire. But Orlando couldn't answer again to tie it up.

Charlotte FC now adds three points to its league standing.

THREE POINTS FOR THE 👑 pic.twitter.com/40LTmvQ5bM — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 19, 2023

While Orlando did find the net once, other attempts at the net didn't fare well. On Twitter, Charlotte FC attributed a strong defense to goalkeeper George Marks. Naturally, it came with a GIF.

Charlotte FC is back home for the next match, hosting the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, March 25. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.