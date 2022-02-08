Charlotte FC heads west to face Los Angeles FC Saturday

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

LOS ANGELES — Charlotte FC is set to face off against Los Angeles FC on the west coast Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Charlotte is currently 1-9-2 in road games and seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 118 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game. Karol Swiderski has seven goals and two assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

On the other side, LAFC is 9-1-2 in home games, ranking second in the Western Conference with 48 goals led by Arango with 11.

Last week, the black and blue found out that Chicago Fire FC brought the heat to the home pitch, notching in a 3-2 win against Charlotte FC.

Yordy Reyna started the scoring early about a minute into play, giving Charlotte an early advantage. Chicago's Kacper Przybylko found the net 20 minutes later, tying it up. Just three minutes later, Federico Navarro scored, giving Chicago a 2-1 advantage well before halftime.

But Charlotte kicked back. Karol Swiderski hit the net at 45 minutes in, tying up the score again with two points for each team before break. It wouldn't be long before Chicago Fire FC answered, however; Przybylko found the net again at 52 minutes of play. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Charlotte FC was unable to answer Chicago's third goal. In the end, Chicago Fire heads back to the Second City the winner of this first meeting.

Check back here for updates on today's match and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

