Christian Fuchs to be Charlotte FC assistant coach

After 19 professional seasons, Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs announced his retirement from playing Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs, who announced his retirement from playing 19 professional seasons on Thursday, obviously couldn't wait any longer to get back into the beautiful game.

On Friday, WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni found out Fuchs will be joining Charlotte FC's front office as an assistant coach.

The team announced him as an assistant coach Friday, along with Pa-Modou Kah. Andy Quy signed a new contract, returning as assistant coach. Aron Hyde will be the head of goalkeeping and Rohan Sachdev will be the head video coach.

“We are very excited to announce a strong, experienced coaching staff for the upcoming season,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “We believe that Andy, Christian, Pa, Aron, and Rohan will bring together a diverse set of experiences and qualifications under Head Coach Christian Lattanzio’s leadership. Assembling a talented technical staff is critical for us to achieve our goals as a Club, and it demonstrates that high-level coaches believe in our project here in the Carolinas.”

Fuchs played for seven different teams across four countries during his decorated career that began when he was just a child. Prior to serving as Charlotte FC's captain for the club's inaugural season, he won the 2015-16 Premier League with Leicester City. He also captained Austria's team during UEFA Euro 2016.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” Fuchs said after announcing his retirement. “I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Fuchs, 36, appeared in 577 professional games, scoring 37 goals and 83 assists.

“Christian is leaving behind an incredible legacy both on and off the field, and his impressive 19-year career speaks for itself,” Krneta said after Fuchs' retirement was announced. "We are thankful to have had a player of his caliber lead our locker room as captain to build a positive, winning culture in our inaugural season. He was important for us with his performances on the field, but more importantly he has helped lay a critical foundation that will help this Club be successful for many years to come.”

Fuchs was the fifth player to sign with Charlotte FC, joining the organization in June of 2021. He scored three goals from the penalty spot in 27 appearances last season.

