Charlotte FC tries, but can't find comeback in 4-2 road loss against Columbus Crew

While the black and blue fought back against early gains made by Columbus, this road match didn't see a comeback.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charlotte FC was up against Columbus Crew for the second time this season. Earlier in 2023, a single goal was all the team needed to seal a win at Bank of America Stadium. And that came after both teams found draws not once, but twice in the 2022 season.

The third time wasn't the charm for Columbus. But the fourth time definitely was.

With an assist from Cucho Hernández, midfielder Christian Ramirez found the net for the Crew just five minutes into the match. Ramirez was on the assist for the next goal, this time helping fellow midfielder Maximilian Arfsten get the point at the 21-minute mark.

It seemed like Charlotte FC had an answer shortly after 27 minutes in. But a VAR review denied Justin Meram a goal for the black and blue due to being found offside.

To further add insult to injury, Hernández found the net himself 43 minutes into the match, getting an assist from Lucas Zelarayán. At halftime, the Crew had a domineering 3-0 lead over Charlotte.

But Charlotte FC had two goals to answer after the break. Karol Swiderski found the net 56 minutes in with help from Ashley Westwood. Just two minutes after that, Meram finally got his goal.

A third goal just a minute later was part of the scoring frenzy -- but it wasn't for Charlotte. Instead, Ramirez added one more point to the board for Columbus.

The remaining 30 minutes of play and five minutes of stoppage time yielded no further response from Charlotte, nor any more goals for Columbus. After the clock ran out, Columbus emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Charlotte, tying up the historical record again between both teams.