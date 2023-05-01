Charlotte FC signs forward Enzo Copetti from Argentina's Racing Club

Enzo Copetti led Racing Club with 21 goals and six assists in 47 appearances in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced it has signed forward Enzo Copetti From Argentina's Racing Club through the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old Argentine led Racing Club with 21 goals in 2022 in all competitions. He will join Charlotte FC as its newest designated player through 2025 with an option for 2026. The move is pending a receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.

Copetti will occupy an international roster slot on Charlotte FC's 2023 roster. Copetti has scored 31 goals in 96 appearances for Racing Club since 2021. He was the club's only player to score double-digit goals in 2022, picking up 21 in 47 appearances with six assists. Copetti scored goals in each of the premier South American tournaments, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

“We’re delighted to complete the permanent signing of Enzo to become our next Designated Player," Zoran Krneta, Charlotte FC's sporting director, said. "He's a clinical goal scorer for one of the biggest clubs in Argentina and we are confident his physical profile and skillset will translate well to Major League Soccer."

Copetti joined Racing Club on a one-year loan in 2021. After scoring 10 goals, the club exercised their purchase option to acquire him permanently ahead of 2022.

Charlotte FC's 12-day training camp is currently underway in Florida. The team will conclude the first phase of the preseason with a closed-door friendly match against MLS expansion club St. Louis City SC on Jan. 21.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.