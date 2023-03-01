Charlotte FC's Copetti welcomes daughter into the world

He and his wife, Araceli Bonino, are now the proud parents of little Mia!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The newest member of the Charlotte FC family isn't quite big enough to play soccer yet, but she'll have plenty of time to learn from her dad!

The team announced that winger/second forward Enzo Copetti and his wife, Araceli Bonino, welcomed their daughter Mia into the world on March 1. Charlotte FC shared a photo of Copetti holding Mia in the hospital after she was born, with Mia all snuggled up.

And of course, Copetti looks absolutely proud and blissful as he cradles Mia!

Congratulations to @CopettiEnzo and his wife on their newborn 🎀 🍼 pic.twitter.com/4CM5UvWtIr — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 1, 2023

On Instagram, Bonino shared her gratitude along with more photos of little Mia, showing her resting in her newborn clothes. Well-wishes were shared on Bonino's post, with some commenters describing the little one as "perfection" and "beautiful". One commenter reminded Copetti and Bonino to "enjoy this beautiful moment".

Copetti, 27, is one of the most recent additions to the Charlotte FC roster, signing a three-year deal with the team in January 2023. He led his native Argentina's Racing Club with 21 goals in 2022 in all competitions before becoming a designated player with Charlotte FC.

Copetti and Bonino both made the move to Charlotte after he signed with the team. They wed in Argentina in 2021.

While Mia is the couple's firstborn, she won't have a lonely childhood at all; Bonino has also shared photos of Theo and Tiana,a pair of French bulldogs, who are sure to provide their new human sister plenty of company and memories to last a childhood!

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts