Lawmaker files bill to allow Charlotte FC license plates to be made

A Mecklenburg County lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to produce a Charlotte FC special registration plate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of Charlotte FC could soon have a new way to celebrate Charlotte's major league soccer team.

The excitment continues to build for soccer in the Carolinas as Charlotte FC gets deeper into its sophomore season.

Crown Legacy FC will play its inaugural match on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. against Huntsville City FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews.

CLFC’s home opener against Huntsville City FC will kick off a 28-match schedule that the team said will be released soon. Select Crown Legacy FC matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the monumental partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

