He is the first member to sign a Designated Player contract with the team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is bringing another striker to the team, crossing the Atlantic again for their second Polish player.

The club announced 25-year-old forward Karol Świderski has signed the team's first Designated Player contract, keeping him on the pitch for the Queen City through 2025 with an option for 2026. Świderski's move is pending the receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC), and he will be acquired from Greece's PAOK Thessaloniki football club.

“We’re delighted to welcome a player of Karol’s caliber to Charlotte FC to spearhead our attack. He’s proven to be a lethal goal scorer at both the club and international level, and to secure his signing as our first Designated Player is an excellent achievement for our Club,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Karol’s profile as a striker is everything we need in a number nine and he is a player who is entering the prime of his career. His performances for Poland on the international stage speak for themselves and we’re confident Karol will be one of the toughest strikers to defend in the league. Additionally, he has a high work ethic, a title-winning mentality, and will bring excellent leadership and character into the locker room.”

Świderski, of Rawicz, most recently broke through with Poland's national team in 2021, earning a spot on their roster for last summer's European Championship. In March of that year, he scored off the bench in a 3-0 World Cup Qualifier win against Andorra, and would go on to make nine appearances during the qualifying campaign. The six-foot, 170-pound striker found the net five times to help Poland get a second-place finish in Group I, ensuring Świderski and Poland will enter the UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs in March 2022 as they fight for a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

Prior to that, he played in all three matches for Poland during last summer's EURO 2020. That included starting in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Spain, working in tandem with Ballon d’Or Striker of the Year Robert Lewandowski.

During his time with PAOK starting in 2018, he scored a total of 35 goals in 135 appearances, while adding 14 assists. Charlotte FC notes Świderski hauled home three trophies: two Greek Cups and the 2018-19 Super League Greece.

Świderski's career started somewhat closer to home, six hours away from his hometown with the Jagiellonia Białystok team, where he scored 25 goals across 128 appearances before making the move to PAOK.

While he's crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play in the Queen City, he'll have a Polish home connection on Charlotte FC on the team; fellow countryman Jan Sobocinski was the first member of the team signed from Poland, and the pair knew each other well as childhood schoolmates.

