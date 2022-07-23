Reyna leads Charlotte FC against Toronto

Saturday's match marks the first time the teams will meet this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — Yordy Reyna leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami last week.

Charlotte is 5-8-1 in Eastern Conference games, ranking fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 27 goals.

MORE NEWS: Tepper Sports drops another major project

Toronto is 5-10-1 against conference opponents and is 0-4-1 when it scores just one goal.

Saturday's match marks the first time the teams will meet this season.

Charlotte FC turned heads earlier this week when it defeated Chelsea FC 5-3 in penalties.

The friendly club match featured one of Major League Soccer's newest teams taking on an English stalwart. While neither Charlotte nor Chelsea racked up league points in this friendly match, the pitch served as a proving ground.

Chelsea took the lead in the First Half with a strike from Christian Pulisic, a U.S. Men's National Soccer Team player. In the 30th minute, a shot from Michy Batshuayi deflected off a Charlotte FC defender into Pulisic's feet. He quickly took the ball and squared it away into the net to give his team the advantage.

Charlotte FC was held scoreless until stoppage time in the Second Half when a handball inside the box lead to the hometown team being awarded a penalty kick.

Daniel Rios took the penalty kick and made good on his effort by notching in the kick to tie the game.

Tonight's match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Find out how you can tune in here.

MORE FROM WCNC

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.