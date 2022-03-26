Swiderski, Kahlina help Charlotte beat Cincinnati 2-0

Karol Swiderski scored twice and Kristijan Kahlina stopped six shots as Charlotte FC defeated Cincinnati, 2-0.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Swiderski’s two goals and Kristijan Kahlina’s six saves lifted Charlotte FC to a win over Cincinnati on Saturday by a score of 2-0.

Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (2-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender. He added a goal in the 55th minute.

Cincinnati (2-3-0) outshot Charlotte 13-11, with six shots on goal to seven for Charlotte.

Kahlina saved all six shots he faced for Charlotte. Alec Kann saved five of the seven shots he faced for Cincinnati.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Philadelphia Union while Cincinnati hosts CF Montreal.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.