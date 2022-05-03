Tailgating in full action ahead of Charlotte FC inaugural home match

Fans came out in droves to cheer on the team in the first home match ever for them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highly anticipated inaugural home game brought thousands of cheering fans to uptown Charlotte. However, before the big match between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy, fans showed their love during tailgating.

“This is the first home game. I watched the last one," said Ryan Harrigan, "but I want a home goal. I want all of us cheering and I want to win."

“My family and I have been waiting for almost two and half years just to have something to support here in Charlotte,” said a young fan who spoke to WCNC Charlotte.

Charlotte FC said it has sold enough tickets to break the MLS attendance record. #tailgating action and Fans showing their support for #charlottefc ⚽️ More @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Y2cXWWgNyA — Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) March 5, 2022

Tailgating was in full action outside of Bank of America Stadium, with some parking lots selling out.

“We tailgate a lot for the Panthers, football games, and we have been excited for the soccer team for a while,” said Danny Gassaway.

"We are just big tailgate fans and soccer is a great opportunity to do that,” said Sam Watson.

Some Charlotte FC fans, like Gassaway and Watson, set up shop as early as 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

“This weekend, there’s not going to be a soccer match worldwide that is going to have as many people in the stadium as there is here in charlotte, North Carolina and that is awesome,” said Gassaway.

The historic first home game broke Major League Soccer attendance records with over 74,479 tickets sold.

Amid the festivities, fans also told WCNC Charlotte they are also keeping Ukraine in their hearts by flying the country’s flag by their tent.

"I don't know if someone there will see the flag, but it's just our way to continue to show support. We're behind them," said Gassaway.

“It’s just very important for us to stand with them and it is just a terrible tragedy going on over there and we just want to show our support,” said Watson.