Fans pay tribute following the death of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes

Fan reactions and tributes are pouring in discussing what he meant to the team, fans and the Queen City.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating a vessel on Wednesday around 3 p.m. near the Miami Marine Stadium basin before it made contact with another vessel on the water. Officials said Walkes was found unconscious and transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue where he received CPR. Walkes died Thursday morning, officials said.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment issued a statement following the news:

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Owner David Tepper, said. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Following the news of Walkes' death, fan tributes began pouring in on social media discussing what he meant to the team, fans and the Queen City.

I'm devastated by the news that Anton Walkes has passed away.



Like many members of the @CharlotteFC squad, he was always kind, and a supporter of diversity and respect for all.



Here's what he said when I asked him about #LGBTQ Pride last year: pic.twitter.com/VGFOSQgktZ — Sam Spencer (@choosesam) January 19, 2023

To all of our @CharlotteFC community, today we mourn the loss of a talented young man, Anton Walkes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. Rest in peace, Anton. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) January 19, 2023

Sending condolences to the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes passes away at age. 25https://t.co/TnH1nvI3W7 — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) January 19, 2023

A vigil is set to be held outside the East Gate, off Mint Street, at Bank of America Stadium at 4 p.m. to honor the flight of Anton Walkes.