Fans pay tribute following the death of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans are mourning the loss of Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes who was killed in a boating accident in South Florida at the age of 25.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating a vessel on Wednesday around 3 p.m. near the Miami Marine Stadium basin before it made contact with another vessel on the water. Officials said Walkes was found unconscious and transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue where he received CPR. Walkes died Thursday morning, officials said.
Tepper Sports & Entertainment issued a statement following the news:
“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Owner David Tepper, said. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”
Following the news of Walkes' death, fan tributes began pouring in on social media discussing what he meant to the team, fans and the Queen City.
A vigil is set to be held outside the East Gate, off Mint Street, at Bank of America Stadium at 4 p.m. to honor the flight of Anton Walkes.