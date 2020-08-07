Charlotte MLS club signs first player

Midfielder Sergio Ruiz is the first player on the unnamed team's roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's MLS team does not yet have a name, but it does have its first player. The club announced the signing of midfielder Sergio Ruiz on Wednesday.

Ruiz is a 25-year-old midfielder arriving by transfer from Spanish second division side Racing Santander.

“We are laying down the foundations of a competitive and winning team, and Ruiz is the ideal player to start with,” says Charlotte MLS Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “We’ve been scouting him for several months. He is a natural leader and an intelligent, versatile midfielder, who will be joining Charlotte MLS in his prime. We are very pleased that he has decided to join us.”

Said Charlotte MLS Scouting Director Thomas Schaling: “He is someone who has adapted himself very well to different roles, whether that's playing in a two-man or a three-man midfield."

Ruiz will take up one of Charlotte's eight international roster slots when the team begins play in the 2021 season.