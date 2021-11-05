NC Courage coach Paul Riley fired after claims of sexual coercion

The National Women's Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations.

CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage fired coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced in a published report.

A detailed account in The Athletic says the alleged misconduct includes claims of sexual coercion and stretched back more than a decade.

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement that the league is referring the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.

The league will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against the former coach.