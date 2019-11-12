CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A day after Carolina Panthers officials met with Major League Soccer to discuss a possible soccer team franchise for Charlotte, another Carolina Panthers official filed soccer related trademarks.

An organization called "DT Soccer, LLC" filed eight trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 6.

The registered trademarks would give DT Soccer, LCC exclusive use of the phrases in marketing, advertising, memorabilia, clothing and more.

The registered trademarks are:

Charlotte FC

Charlotte Crown FC

Charlotte Fortune FC

Charlotte Monarchs FC

Charlotte Athletic FC

Charlotte Town FC

Carolina Gliders FC

All Carolina FC

Whether one or more of these could be the name or branding of the possible MLS team in Charlotte is not known.

The league said Thursday, a day before the trademark filings, that Charlotte remained a top contender to host their thirtieth soccer team.

"Knowing that the Carolinas overall are supported of the sport, we've just got great confidence that it'll be a great city," Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said on December 5 after meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and president Tom Glick.

"Today was a good day," Glick told WCNC NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni outside that meeting in New York City. "We're convinced it will be successful. I think we're convincing them it'll be the same."

The registration for DT Soccer, LCC does not explain what DT stands for. It is possible they are the initials of David Tepper, who has been the key advocate in the push to award Charlotte with a soccer team.

DT Soccer, LCC was registered by Stephen Argeris, the Vice President and General Counsel for the Tepper owned Carolina Panthers.

MLS has still not officially awarded Charlotte - or other contending cities Phoenix or Las Vegas - with a team.

When asked if he was confident the league's newest franchise would ultimately be awarded to Charlotte, Garber told Carboni he was "hopeful" the city council would approve money needed to make Bank of America stadium soccer-friendly.

When an announcement is made public, MLS is expected to to hold a news conference in the hosting city. No such announcement has yet to be scheduled.

