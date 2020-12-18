Cramerton man's heroic actions recognized worldwide

Brenton McCaskill died after investigators said he was shot during a home invasion on Nov. 30.

CLOVER, S.C. — Brenton McCaskill, the Cramerton man who died after his girlfriend said he saved her and her children's lives during a home invasion, is being honored worldwide as a hero for his actions.

Heidi McQueen shared McCaskill's story with WCNC Charlotte shortly after her boyfriend's death on Nov. 30.

In the interview, she described McCaskill as a passionate fan of the Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club and a member of the South Carolina Spurs group.

After the story aired, it began spreading worldwide, including on the popular Men in Blazers show and Tottenham Hotspur fan clubs.

We're all just so shocked and saddened by the passing of Brenton McCaskill. Brenton was one of our most active members. He loved Tottenham and loved South Carolina Spurs. He died an absolute hero at the age of 32.



RIP Brenton. 1988 - 2020. pic.twitter.com/NvrjKCS9Oe — South Carolina Spurs (@scarolinaspurs) December 2, 2020

During the 32-minute mark of the Hotspurs' match against archrival Arsenal, fans around the world tweeted a toast to McCaskill, who died at 32 years old.

That was for Brenton — South Carolina Spurs (@scarolinaspurs) December 6, 2020

"It was just the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced," McQueen said. "England, Spain, Norway, Scotland. all over the United States."

McCaskill's loved ones have started a GoFundMe, "Because of Brenton: The Hero Fund," to raise money for families who can't afford to participate in youth sports in his hometown of Clover, South Carolina.

"It's just the best thing that we could possibly imagine to honor him," McQueen said. "I love this."

Matt Burris, McCaskill's friend and fellow member of the South Carolina Spurs group, is helping to organize the GoFundMe and continuing to spread McCaskill's story.

All we can do is try turn this hurt and loss into something positive. Thank you all. — South Carolina Spurs (@scarolinaspurs) December 5, 2020