World Cup watch parties in the Charlotte area

Charlotte FC is hosting a FIFA World Cup Watch Party in Uptown as the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team takes on Wales.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins on Sunday, Nov. 20, and there are several watch parties being hosted in Charlotte for soccer fans to unite and cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether you became a soccer fan because of Ted Lasso or you've had a lifelong love of the beautiful game, the World Cup is must-see TV for sports enthusiasts around the globe.

The U.S. Men's National Team is competing in Group B, which also includes England, Iran and Wales. The U.S. will play each team with the top two teams from each group advancing to the World Cup elimination tournament. All three U.S. matches will be at 2 p.m. and broadcast on FOX.

U.S. World Cup group play schedule

Nov. 21: Wales

Nov. 25: England

Nov. 29: Iran

Charlotte FC watch parties

Charlotte FC is looking to keep the momentum from its inaugural season going during the World Cup by hosting a watch party at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown.

Charlotte FC's watch party runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 ahead of the United States' 2 p.m. match with Wales in group play. The event is free to attend, but you will have to RSVP.

Charlotte FC and USMNT merchandise will be available to purchase at the party, as well as food and drinks.

Charlotte World Cup watch parties and soccer bars

All American Pub: 200 East Bland Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203

The South End sports bar, known for its Panthers and Florida State football parties, will have a different kind of football party during the World Cup.

Angry Ale's: 1518 Montford Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28209

Angry Ale's, a popular spot just off Park Road with a great patio for fans, opens daily at 11 a.m. with plans to open early for any USMNT World Cup matches.

Big Ben Pub: 1535 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC

Big Ben Pub, Elizabeth's favorite British restaurant and pub, is hosting World Cup watch parties. They also hosted Charlotte FC watch parties, so space will be limited. You can guarantee your spot at Big Ben for a $10 deposit, which will be applied to your check.

Belfast Mill: 144 Brevard Court, Suite A, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Uptown's Irish pub, which is home of the Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League, will be hosting World Cup watch parties daily during the event. They offer plenty of drinks, including beer and cocktails.

Camp North End: 1774 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28206

Live the passion of the 2022 World Cup with Telemundo Charlotte. Camp North End is hosting a doubleheader party on Nov. 25-26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Courtyard Hooligans: 140 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Located in Brevard Court next to Belfast Mill, Courtyard Hooligans will be absolutely rocking during the World Cup. Expect numerous drink options from beer to cocktails and few places to sit (but you won't mind standing).

Growlers Pourhouse: 3120 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC

Growlers Pourhouse, located in NoDa, will have extended hours for select World Cup matches starting Nov. 21 for the U.S. vs Wales match. Monday's menu will be limited to tacos and nachos only.

Rí Rá Charlotte: 208 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

Uptown's popular Irish restaurant will be a destination during the World Cup. Rí Rá will show entire World Cup events during the entire tournament with multiple TVs on both levels.

Resident Culture South End: 332 West Bland Street Suite C, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Resident Culture brewery and Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs are teaming up for the No Fuchs Given World Cup watch party for all USMNT matches.

To commemorate the special event, Resident Culture is releasing a new No Fuchs Given lager. It will be on tap while supplies last, plus Fuchs will be at the Nov. 21 watch party. No Fuchs Given has a 4.8% alcohol by volume. It's now available in 16 oz. cans designed by Resident Culture's in-house illustrator Maryssa Pickett. A portion of the proceeds from the sales during the Nov. 21 watch party will be donated to Fuchs' nonprofit, Foxes Sports Foundation, which provides support to disadvantaged youth soccer players.