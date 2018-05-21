ATLANTA -- Outgoing owner Jerry Richardson is expected to attend the NFL meetings in Atlanta this week, a source tells NBC Charlotte.

According to the source, Richardson will be at the meetings with COO Tina Becker.

On Tuesday afternoon, league owners are expected to unanimously approve new owner David Tepper, who is buying the team for a record $2.275 billion.

Once Tepper is voted in, he is allowed to attend the meetings, but not vote because the deal is not expected to close until July.

The NFL's investigation in to workplace sexual harassment and racial misconduct allegations against Richardson is ongoing.

Richardson announced the sale of the team on Dec. 17 after a bombshell Sports Illustrated report first revealed those allegations.

The 81-year-old has been the team's only owner after bringing the franchise to the Carolinas in 1995.

