South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight

Gamecocks will make fifth appearance in Regional Final

SAN ANTONIO — Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and reach the Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks will face sixth-seeded Texas on Tuesday.

It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals.

South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

Gamecocks moving’ on to the Elite 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8lzHaK1XRO — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 29, 2021

After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina went on a 14-6 run to start the period.

That lengthened a four-point halftime lead to double digits.