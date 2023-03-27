USC beats Maryland, advances to third straight Final Four

The Gamecocks (36-0) are now just two wins away from winning their second straight national championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to their fifth Final Four in program history, knocking off Maryland 86-75 Monday night to advance to the biggest stage of women's college basketball.

The Gamecocks (36-0) are now just two wins away from winning their second straight national championship and their third title in program history. South Carolina will play Iowa and do-it-all star Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals Friday night.

USC was led by their biggest star, senior Aliyah Boston, who had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Her fellow senior, Zia Cooke, added 18 points.

Early on Maryland gave USC fits, as their spread offense threw the Gamecocks off balance, as the Gamecocks weren't able to use their trademark length and height to affect players shots.

At one point the Terrapins score 10 unanswered points. They'd finish the quarter up 21-15.

USC came out of the break and made their adjustments, slowly regaining the lead. When Maryland did get big scores--like an Abby Meyers three with 2:55 to play in the first half--the Gamecocks answered right back, with Zia Cooke sinking a triple of her own. South Carolina used their quickness to get points in different ways, including drives along the baseline and putbacks on offense rebounds.

USC would close out the half on a 9-2 run to extend to a 38-30 lead.

In the third it was much of the same, with every time Maryland would get a big score USC would answer, either with a three or a power move for a layup. In the fourth, the Gamecocks cruised.

In addition to winning a possible third program title, the Gamecocks are also hoping to conclude their first-ever undefeated regular season. The last women's team to finish undefeated was the 2016 UConn squad.