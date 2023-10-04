Here's where all the South Carolina Gamecocks were picked in the WNBA Draft

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston has been selected as the number one overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston has been selected as the number one overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, becoming the second Gamecock to ever be chosen that high.

And she wasn't the only Gamecock to hear her named called Monday night, as Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Victaria Saxton were also picked, for a total of five USC players taken.

The Indiana Fever selected Boston, a move that was unsurprising, since they had the pick and Boston was the consensus best player available in the draft. She was in New York City, the site of the ceremony, for the selection.

"I’ve watched her play very closely this year. Her size, her basketball IQ, her character, her leadership skills," said Fever general manager Lin Dunn before the draft. "She just brings an enormous amount to the table, and I really think she’s going to have...an immediate impact on this league."

Boston, a senior for the Gamecocks, joins former USC great A'ja Wilson as the only Gamecocks to be picked first overall. Wilson was picked first in the 2018 Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, the team she still plays for. Wilson has won a championship with Las Vegas.

For Boston, it's another accolade in a spectacular career so far. She won a NCAA Championship and was the unanimous national player of the year in 2022. She was also a three-time All-American and played in three Final Fours. (It might have been four, if not for COVID suspended tournament).

Players had until March 26 to declare their intentions if their season was over. Those that were still playing in the NCAA Tournament had 48 hours after their final game to decide.

What Other South Carolina Gamecocks Were Taken in the WNBA Draft?

Laeticia Amihere was the second player selected, going eighth overall to the Atlanta Dream. Amihere is a 6-4 fourth-year senior who was part of the 2019 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country. Amihere, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, played in 127 games the past four years, all but four coming off the bench.

Zia Cooke was the third Gamecock taken, going tenth overall to the Los Angeles Sparks. Cooke, a 5-foot-9 senior from Toledo, Ohio, started all 137 games she played in the past four seasons, leading the team this year with 15.4 points a game.

Brea Beal was the fourth Gamecock picked, going 24th overall to the Minnesota Lynx. Beal, a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Illinois, was a defensive stopper for the Gamecocks. She started 137 of 138 games in her four seasons. She helped the Gamecocks win three Southeastern Conference tournament titles, reach three Final Fours and win the national championship in 2022.