Chomped! Gamecocks get largest win ever against Florida

Led by third-string quarterback Jason Brown, Carolina scores on its first five possessions en route to a 40-17 victory over Florida.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks had their best game of the season Saturday night. And that led to their largest win (by points) ever against the Florida Gators.

USC, led by third-string quarterback Jason Brown, exploded for a 40-17 rout at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was the most points they've ever scored against Florida in their 42 meetings, and was the largest margin of victory as well. (The previous record was back in 2010, when USC won 36-14 on their way to their only SEC Eastern Division title).

Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina's defense shut down Florida's potent attack to as they handed the Gators their first three-game losing streak since 2017.

Brown looked like an SEC veteran as he filled in after grad-assistant coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland continued his recovery from knee surgery last week. It’s probably not Brown’s last start at South Carolina after what he showed in this one.

Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals.

South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida, 459 yards to 340. The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.