South Carolina State University fires athletics director

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday.

“SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The school also announced Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics. She's a member of the school's athletics hall of fame in basketball and is a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) player of the year.

The university did not give a specific reason for the dismissal. Danley had been at the school since 2017, having previously served as Alabama State and Tuskegee University's athletics director.

The school had had some legal controversy in recent months. In February, the school fired women's basketball coach Audra Smith a day after she filed a federal lawsuit alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university, according to the Associated Press. She'd led the basketball program for five years.

And former men's basketball coach Murray Garvin sued the school saying his program was underfunded. Danley was named in that lawsuit.