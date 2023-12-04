USC women's basketball to play historic game in Paris

The Gamecocks will take on Notre Dame on Monday, November 6 in both squad's season-openers.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks will make history this fall with a game in Paris, the first ever regular-season college basketball game to take place in France's capital.

The Gamecocks will take on Notre Dame on Monday, November 6 in both squad's season-openers.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation” USC Head Coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

USC is coming off another Final Four performance and a season where they were ranked number one the entire regular-season. USC had three players selected in the top 10 picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, including the first overall pick, Aliyah Boston.

With several legends gone, the new-look Gamecock will rely on new stars. That will include SEC All-Freshman guard Raven Johnson and 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, plus three top-25 signees from the Class of 2023, headlined by local Columbia point guard Milaysia Fulwiley.

Game ticket packages and venue will be confirmed at a later date this spring.