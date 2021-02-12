Back in the saddle: South Pointe wins state championship

Hollomon took over the program in 2019 to replace legendary coach, Strait Herron.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a three-year hiatus, the South Pointe Stallions are state champions again.

The Rock Hill football power won its seventh state championship on Friday night, and first since 2017, by defeating Beaufort, 41-7 at Benedict College on Thursday night.

Along the way, the Stallions scored playoff victories over Greenville, Greenwood, Catawba Ridge and Richland Northeast.

South Pointe is led by head coach DeVonte Holloman, a former Stallions player who went on to play at South Carolina and in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys.

This is the 30-year-old's first state title as a head coach.

Hollomon took over the program in 2019 to replace legendary coach, Strait Herron.

“It feels great,” he said. I’m proud of this group of coaches and this group of seniors. From the moment I walked in here this was the dream. We’re back.”

