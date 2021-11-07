Special Olympics - Mecklenburg County back in full swing with events

The event on Sunday, Nov. 7, helped raise money for the Special Olympics and athletes from the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Runners like Rolando Mora braved the chilly weather at McAlpine Creek Park on Sunday, Nov. 7, to support Special Olympics - Mecklenburg County after an 18-month hiatus, along with limited and distanced activities.

“There's music, dancing and just all-around fun for athletes and participants. In fact, we had 70 people sign up, so it was a good turnout for COVID,” Rachel Locurto, Mecklenburg County - Special Olympics program director, said.

Sunday’s event was called a "taco dash" because they teamed up with "Cabo Fish Taco" to raise money for the program and raise awareness for all their Special Olympics athletes who compete all year long.

“It is so great to be back. This is our first major event in over 18 months and it's great to be out here," Locurto said.

Although it's technically a race, today's event was for everyone to run, walk, roll or stroll, so long as they had a good time doing it.

“More awareness for autism and every other disability and to try to make the world smile more despite what's going on,” Mora said about the importance of the race.

If you missed this event, but still want to help, organizers say they need volunteers all year round.

“We will be back May 7 at a different location in 2022. And we're hoping to have that participation, so please sign up” Locurto said.