Former 5-star quarterback transfers to South Carolina Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former five-star recruit Spencer Rattler, who spent two years with the Oklahoma Sooners, will next play college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Rattler announced on social media Monday night that he had committed to the Gamecocks.

"Excited for the next chapter!" he wrote. "Spurs Up!"

Rattler had recently entered what's known as the transfer portal, meaning a player becomes part of a pool of talent that other schools can attempt to convince to come play for them.

Apparently, his old coach had some sway. Rattler was recruited in part by USC Head Coach Shane Beamer when he was an assistant coach at Oklahoma, and now he's following his former coach to Columbia.

Rattler entered the 2021 season as an early Heisman Trophy favorite, after throwing for 3,021 yards and 28 touchdowns as a freshman for Oklahoma in 2021. But Rattler struggled a bit in 2021, and was eventually replaced as a starter by freshman Caleb Williams.

When Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley announced he was leaving for Southern Cal, that led to a group of Sooners saying they were leaving as well.

Rattler was one of the highest rated quarterback prospects in the nation in the 2019 class, with Rivals rating him as the number one dual threat quarterback in America.