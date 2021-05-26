Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

The Hurricanes can close out the best-of-seven series in Game 6 on Thursday night

Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

The victory gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal batted a puck out of the air to beat Juuse Saros and complete Carolina's rally from a 2-1 deficit in the third period.

