Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and right wing Jesper Fast (71) struggle for the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) while Predators left wing Erik Haula (56), left wing Tanner Jeannot and defenseman Ben Harpur (17) defend during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. 

The victory gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal batted a puck out of the air to beat Juuse Saros and complete Carolina's rally from a 2-1 deficit in the third period. 

The Hurricanes can close out the best-of-seven series in Game 6 on Thursday night. 

Martin Necas scored twice for Carolina. Yakov Trenin scored twice to lead the Predators.