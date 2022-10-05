Statesville native headed to PBR World Finals in Texas

Eli Vastbinder is one of 40 competitors heading to Fort Worth, Tex. A major cash prize is on the line.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolinas are getting some representation in the Lone Star State as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) takes the World Finals to Texas.

40 riders have qualified to compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting on May 13. Among those qualified is Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, rounding out the top 10 of those riders. He'll be up against riders from across the country, and even from around the world with competitors from as far away as Brazil traveling to Texas.

It's the first time PBR has held the World Finals in Fort Worth, and the theme this year is "Unleash The Beast".

The finals will feature seven long rounds before the championship round, with the first bull bucking off on Friday, May 13. The rider who earns the most world points through all eight rounds earns the World Finals event title and $300,000. The top-ranked rider will be crowned the 2022 PBR World Champion, earning a bonus of $1 million and the coveted golden buckle.

The full schedule for the PBR World Finals follows (all times Eastern):

Rounds 1 and 2 kick off at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14

Round 3 kicks off at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 15

Rounds 4-6 kick off at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21.

Round 7 kicks off at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 22

The championship round follows after Round 7