Charlotte native and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry took to his social media to share how he is passing the time while the NBA season is suspended during COVID-19.

The two-time NBA MVP took part in a challenge called #playingthrough, after being tagged by Callaway Golf on Twitter.

Curry, who is an avid golfer, went for the trick shot off the back of a door and into a cup while he was chipping.

Steph tagged Mardy Fish, Dude Perfect and Kent Bazemore to try the challenge next.

