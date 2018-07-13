Steph Curry just won his third NBA Championship, but he's hoping for his first American Century Championship.

The Warriors guard, and Charlotte Christian/Davidson standout, is playing in the 29th running of the celebrity golf event at Lake Tahoe. He has finished fourth twice, including in 2017.

Curry took time out on the course to talk 1-on-1 with NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni about a variety of topics.

Nick: You finished 4th last year, how bad do you want to win this thing?

Steph: That's why I keep coming back every year. I don't think an active athlete has ever won. I don't think a basketball player has ever won either. I could hopefully check off two boxes there and get it done.

Nick: Congrats on your newborn son, Canon. When do you put a basketball in those little hands?

Steph: We'll see. He's already watching a lot of Golf Channel though. He's not very mobile so right now he sits on the couch with Pops and watches golf.

Nick: What was better, beating your dad in basketball or golf for the first time?

Steph: Golf. He got me in to the game when I was 8. When I was 13 was the first time beating him head-to-head. He didn't hear the end of it.

Nick: You guys have faced a lot of criticism for becoming a super team after adding Demarcus Cousins, but how do you guys view it?

Steph: It started way before winning our first championship, establishing a culture and identity around what it means to play for the Warriors. We've found the right pieces to mix and have been able to build every year. Every guy that steps on the floor with us, we know how to play with each other, sacrifice for each other and that's what it's all about.

Nick: What's your go-to food spot when you come back to Charlotte?

Steph: Shout out to Bojangles. It's my first stop every time I go home. Get me some Cajun fries and Boberry Biscuits baby.

Nick: What's your favorite course in Charlotte?

Steph: My Dad is a member out at Longview. That's a course I've played a lot. It reminds me of good memories at home. And any time you get to set foot on Quail Hollow where they host the Wells Fargo, that's a big deal.

Nick: What gives you the most optimism about this Carolina Panthers team?

Steph: That's my team and everybody knows it. Change of regimes, Dave Tepper's going to be amazing. Hopefully Cam has a great year and we fight for another Super Bowl appearance and get over the hump. I'm rooting for them from afar and hopefully I can make it to a game or two before our season starts.

