Steph Curry will be inducted into Davidson Hall of Fame, have number retired

The now four-time NBA Champion graduated from the school this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after winning his fourth NBA championship, it was announced that Steph Curry would be inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, and have his No. 30 retired by the Wildcats men's basketball program.

Curry, who entered the NBA Draft early in 2009, graduated from the college this spring with a degree in sociology.

Davidson made the announcement, which also included the stunning news that head coach Bob McKillop was stepping down after 33 seasons.

His son, Matt McKillop was named the next coach of the Wildcats.

The school was waiting for Curry to complete his degree before retiring his number, but the basketball superstar could have actually entered the Davidson athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, when he was unanimously voted in after relaxed rules.

"He turned it down," Athletics Director Chris Clunie said. "I made a promise to my mother, and I wanted to do it the right way."

The school will celebrate Curry's graduation, Hall of Fame enshrinement and jersey retirement on Aug. 31 on campus.

"He will be the first person to have his number retired at Davidson College," Clunie said.

Curry helped lead Davidson to two-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, famously guiding the Wildcats to the Elite 8 in 2008.

Despite playing just three years of college basketball, Curry finished his career as the Southern Conference's All-Time leading scorer, and set the league record for made three-pointers (414).