Steve Smith Sr. lands on Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot

Panthers legendary receiver is in first year of eligibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

Smith, a Carolina Panthers legend, played 16 NFL seasons with Carolina and Baltimore.

The wide receiver ranks 8th in receiving yards (14,731), 9th in all-purpose yards (19,180) and 12th in receptions (1,031).

Carolina's third-round draft pick in 2001, many regard Smith as the greatest Panther of all time and in 2019 he returned to be inducted in to the team's Hall of Honor.

Steve Smith Sr. is officially on the Pro Football HOF ballot.



Other Panthers on the ballot include: LB Sam Mills, QB Jake Delhomme, WR Muhsin Muhammed, K John Kasay, T Jordan Gross, TE Wesley Walls, DE Jared Allen and DB Charles Tillman.