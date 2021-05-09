Sunday marks special Mother's Day victory for McIlroys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the sixth time in Wells Fargo Championship history, Sunday's final round coincided with Mother's Day.
That brought out many moms wearing pink, and enjoying their day with family.
Elaine Easterling of Denver was out to watch some of her favorite golfers, and spend time with her kids, including her daughter Kristen.
"I'm enjoying it very much," said Easterling. "I appreciate the fact that I have adult children now and can enjoy it. We've been out here in the past on Mother's Day and have always enjoyed it."
Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica, certainly enjoyed a special day.
Celebrating her first Mother's Day, she was toting the couple's eight-month old daughter, Poppy, as her Dad won his third Wells Fargo Championship.
"For it to be Erica's first Mother's Day and for her to be here with Poppy, really, really cool," Rory McIlroy said. "It was hard for me not to think of that coming down the last few holes and how cool that would be to see them at the back of the 18th green, but I had more pressing issues at the time, so it was pretty easy to get it out of my head. Really cool for them to be here and to be able to celebrate today."
The victory marked McIlroy's 19th on the PGA Tour, and third at Quail Hollow Club.