Taking a look at Tar Heels ahead of ACC Tournament

UNC is the No. 6 seed and will play Wednesday night

North Carolina's inconsistent season has led to a No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels will play Wednesday at 9 p.m., against either Wake Forest or Notre Dame.

UNC has suffered losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson and Marquette, but also boasts wins against Pitt, Florida State and NC State.

The Heels also swept rival Duke in two games this season.

So which Carolina will show up Wednesday?

"Get mad at the team on certain days and get hyped about the team on other days," said Candace Cooper of Locked On Tar Heels.

So when UNC is good, what are they doing right?

"They are playing complete basketball," she said. "They are facilitating well, the guards are playing well and assisting as best as they can. They're allowing the shooters to get outside and shoot."

While the Heels (16-9, 10-6 ACC) haven't had one of their better seasons, at least Duke is down, right?