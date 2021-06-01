Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 for 2-0 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves. Andrei Svechnikov scored Carolina's only goal. The Lightning won the first two games on the road to open their first-round series at Florida.
Now the reigning Stanley Cup champions are up 2-0 on the Central Division champions entering Game 3 at Tampa Bay.
