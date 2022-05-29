x
Tar Heels capture ACC Baseball Tournament championship in Charlotte

Record-crowd sees Sunday title matchup between UNC and NC State
Credit: AP
North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt celebrates hit two-run home run against the NC State during the first inning in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vance Honeycutt hit two more home runs and, Angel Zarate went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and North Carolina beat N.C. 

State 9-5 to win the ACC Tournament and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. 

Honeycutt, who also hit two homers in North Carolina’s win earlier in the week over top-seeded Virginia Tech, became the first player in program history to record at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season and is the first freshman in the NCAA to accomplish the feat since at least 2011. 

Brown and LuJames Groover III each went 3-for-5 with an RBI for No. 10 seed N.C. State (36-20). 

North Carolina, which won its eighth ACC title, has won seven consecutive games.

The tournament was making its second-straight appearance in Uptown Charlotte, and drew a championship-game record 10,500 on Sunday at Truist Field.

