'The rivalry through the years is unrivaled' | Tar Heel fans react to UNC win over Duke in Final Four

It was a historic game, and UNC came out on top, 81 to 77. Tar Heel fans rushed the court at the end of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center to celebrate.

The UNC Tar Heels will advance to the National Championship after beating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the Final Four Saturday in New Orleans.

The two went head-to-head in the Battle of the Blues! After more than 100 years of bitter contests between the two schools, this was the first-ever meeting between Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

"Unbelievable, legendary, intense, epic, sick, hype," are all words UNC fans used to describe the Duke-UNC Final Four matchup.

UNC fans knew Saturday's game was worth cheering for.

"It's the biggest basketball game in college in the history of western civilization," one Tar Heel fan said.

Even though the Final Four game was hundreds of miles away in New Orleans, hundreds of UNC fans watched in the Dean E. Smith Center to cheer on the team they love.

"We wouldn't miss it for the world," one UNC fan said.

National championship or not, these Tar Heels are proud of the team this season and will keep cheering them on Monday night.

"I just have so many wonderful memories at this place, of basketball games of Carolina against Duke," another UNC fan said.