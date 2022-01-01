Tar Heels QB Sam Howell declares for NFL Draft

Indian Trail native could be a first-round pick

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell says he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

The junior from Indian Trail posted a video on social media Saturday night, thanking Tar Heels fans and announcing his intentions.

"To my teammates, I can't even find the words to describe how much you guys mean to me," Howell said in the video.

After just three seasons, Howell holds program records in passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), offensive yards (11,292) and total touchdowns accounted for (111).

Proverbs 3:5-6



Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.



The former Sun Valley High School standout is projected by many to be a first-round selection in the draft, which is in late April.

Howell's final season at the helm did not go as anticipated.

The 6-foot-1, 220 quarterback was thought of as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, and the Tar Heels entered the season ranked No. 10 in the country.

But North Carolina finished the year 6-7, with no victories on the road or at neutral sites, including the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels fell to South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, 38-21, in Thursday's postseason contest.

Despite the down year, Howell still had a solid showing, that pro scouts will like.

He threw for 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and also ran for a career-high 11 scores.