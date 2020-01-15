CLEMSON, S.C. — The first Clemson player to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft is receiver Tee Higgins.

The junior receiver announced on social media that he will forgo his senior season and begin the process of getting ready for the NFL Draft.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family," he said. "Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announced today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

He called the last thee years at Clemson "unbelievable" and mentioned how great an experience it was to win a national championship and play for two others.

Higgins holds the all-time touchdown record for a Tiger receiver with 28. He caught 135 passes for 2,448 yards over his three-year career which included the 2018 national championship.

The news was not really a surprise, as most draft experts think he'll be one of the top receivers in the draft. Higgins is a 6-4 receiver who hopes to be the latest Tiger receiver to go in the first round, following the likes of Nuk Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams.

Other Tigers who have decisions to make include running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

In his goodbye note, he acknowledge fans, coaches, and his family.

"All of you together make Clemson feel like a family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of it. I want to thank God for all He has blessed me with -- none of this is possible without him."