Local official works to bring professional tennis to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is the first day of the U.S. Open, and while all eyes are on Serena Williams' likely retirement, a Charlotte leader is working on a plan to bring professional tennis to the Queen City.
Currently, tennis is the only major professional sport that doesn't have an event in Charlotte. City Councilmember Malcolm Graham said in a tweet Monday that he's in New York with the intention of bringing tennis to Charlotte.
Graham's effort to bring professional tennis to Charlotte does not come as a surprise. On his personal website, Graham has spoken openly about the 2015 tragic loss of his sister Cynthia, calling her "his first tennis coach."
Graham goes on to state that her death inspired him to create the "Charlotte Amateur Tennis Tournament, a passion project that raises funds to continue the Foundation's mission."
WCNC Charlotte reached out to Graham for further comment, but he declined to give any further information at the time.
