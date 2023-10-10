Charlotte loses bid for tennis tournament

The sought-after Western & Southern Open will stay in Ohio for another 25 years, the competition announced Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Western & Southern Open, a tennis tournament sought after by Charlotte officials, will stay in Cincinnati despite a bid for a new stadium and facility in west Charlotte.

Beemok Capital, the family office of Charleston-based businessman and philanthropist Benjamin Navarro, announced Tuesday the decision to keep the tournament at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, just outside Cincinnati, for another 25 years.

“The leaders in Charlotte and the state have been incredible partners as we’ve evaluated our options. This was a very difficult decision, and we are deeply appreciative of the time, energy and resources that were invested alongside us,” Navarro said in a released statement. “We have strong ties to the area and will look for ways to invest in the community and local tennis development in the future.”

Beemok Capital began exploring new homes for the tournament after acquiring the competition from the United States Tennis Association in 2022.

The tournament will generate an estimated $300 million for the host city's local economy each year once it expands to a two-week-long event. previous estimates suggested.

Beemok Capital was exploring the future River District in west Charlotte, where a brand-new tennis complex could be built.

“We want to put our best foot forward in terms of public investments," Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham previously told WCNC Charlotte. "We also want to help with any infrastructure in the River District area.”

WCNC Charlotte previously reported Ohio lawmakers were offering $25 million - and the city of Mason and Warren County were offering $25.5 million to Beemok for the facility upgrades. To convince Beemok to move to the Queen City, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders were offering $95 million to help build its new facility.

Graham said North Carolina lawmakers may give an additional $25 million in the upcoming state budget.